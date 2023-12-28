The U.S. has a strong First Amendment foundation, but its limits were tested in 2023. The year saw raids, searches and subpoenas — often directed at local media — that some advocates have flagged as troublesome. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has the story, for Liam Scott. VOA footage by Saqib Ul Islam and Afshean Hessam.
Raids, Legal Action in 2023 Test US First Amendment Principles
