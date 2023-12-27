As U.S. and Mexican officials were set to meet Wednesday to discuss immigration and other issues, thousands of migrants from Central and South America are making their way through Mexico in a caravan heading to the United States. Veronica Villafañe narrates this report by Javier Hegar in Mexico City. Camera: Juan Gallegos
Thousands in Migrant Caravan Traveling Through Mexico to US Border
