The United States and Germany, the two top providers of military aid to Ukraine, pledged continued support this week as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared his core goal was securing international assistance for the year ahead. But experts caution that the US and Germany risk being perceived as too closely tied to Ukraine’s grinding war with Russia. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
US, Germany Pledge More Support to Ukraine
