The United States has provided nearly $2 billion in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan since the Taliban took control in August 2021. Oversight officials told U.S. lawmakers Tuesday it is impossible to prevent the Taliban from benefiting from that funding. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.
Taliban Likely Benefiting From US Aid to Afghanistan
