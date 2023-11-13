U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Wednesday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. U.S. officials don’t expect any breakthroughs that would improve U.S.-China ties, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul.
US Officials Set Modest Goals for Biden-Xi Meeting
