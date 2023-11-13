Thousands Evacuated as Southern Iceland Prepares for Volcanic Eruption

Around 900 small earthquakes shook southern Iceland on Monday, as scientists warn a significant eruption from the Fagradalsfjall volcanic system may be imminent.

Uncertainty surrounding possible damage from earthquakes and volcanic activity led nearly 4,000 people to be evacuated from their homes in the coastal town of Grindavik, about 40 kilometers southwest of the capital, Reykjavik.

Thousands of small tremors have been recorded in the area in recent weeks, and Grindavik residents were evacuated early Saturday morning after quakes caused some damage to buildings and roads.

Nearly all of those evacuated were able to find residences outside of the town with only about 50 to 70 staying at an evacuation center.

Residents were allowed to briefly return later, though they were made to park outside of the city as authorities barred them from driving in.

The area has long been a hotspot for volcanic activity, with eruptions having occurred multiple times since 2021.

Some information in this report was taken from Reuters

