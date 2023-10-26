Ahead of a scheduled visit to Kenya by Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the Talai clan of the Kipsigis community is petitioning the king to help it receive compensation for land lost during the colonial period. Francis Ontomwa reports.
Kenya’s Dark Colonial Past Confronts Britain’s King Charles III
