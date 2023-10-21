War in Gaza, Ukraine Key Focus for US-EU Summit 

The Israel-Hamas war and efforts to ensure continued support for Ukraine dominated a Friday summit between U.S. President Joe Biden, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Charles Michel. The conflicts overshadowed efforts to resolve long-running disputes between the United States and the European Union over Trump-era tariffs on European steel and aluminum and U.S. green subsidies. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara reports.

…

Related