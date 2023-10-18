The suburban Chicago, Illinois, community of Plainfield mourns a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy who authorities say was stabbed to death by his landlord. His mother, also a victim of the attack, remains hospitalized. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports.
Chicago Area Community Mourns Slain Palestinian American Boy
