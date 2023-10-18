Hamas blames Israel for Tuesday’s devastating explosion at a Gaza hospital. Israel, however, places the blame on the group Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which denies the accusation. In Lebanon, few doubt Israel’s responsibility and protesters have been expressing their rage at the U.S. Embassy, viewing the United States as Israel’s main backer. Jacob Russell reports from Beirut.
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Target US Embassy in Beirut
