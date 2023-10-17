Jim Jordan Loses First Vote for House Speaker Job

Despite efforts to consolidate Republican support, hardline conservative representative Jim Jordan has fallen short of the majority needed to secure the speaker of the House position.

In the House of Representatives Tuesday, Jordan received 200 votes, but 20 Republicans voted for other people. Democrats were united in support of their nominee, Hakeem Jeffries, who received 212 votes. The House then went into recess. A candidate needs 217 votes to become speaker of the 118th Congress.

Some Republicans have pointed out possible alternative candidates, including Representative Tom Cole and No. 3 House Republican Tom Emmer. Other Republicans have suggested that Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry receive a temporary extension of his powers, through the November 17 deadline for government funding.

Jordan, a divisive figure on Capitol Hill, could become the third candidate to fail to unite the Republican Party, which has left the chamber leaderless following the ousting of former speaker Kevin McCarthy two weeks ago. Congressman Steve Scalise withdrew his name from contention after failing to garner enough support among Republicans.

VOA congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson contributed to this report.

