Norwegian Author Fosse Wins Nobel Prize in Literature

Norwegian author Jon Fosse has been awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in Literature.

The Swedish Academy highlighted what it said were Fosse’s “innovative plays and prose, which give voice to the unsayable.”

“His immense oeuvre written in Norwegian Nynorsk and spanning a variety of genres consists of a wealth of plays, novels, poetry collections, essays, children’s books and translations,” the academy said.

The Nobel announcements began Monday with the prize in Medicine going to Hungary’s Kataline Kariko and Drew Weissman of the United States for their joint research that led to the rapid development of the mRNA COVID vaccines.

The academy on Tuesday awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier for their individual efforts that led to the creation of “extremely short pulses of light that can be used to measure the rapid processes in which electrons move or change energy.”

On Wednesday, Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov were been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their work in advancing the field of nanotechnology.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday, followed by the final prize for economic sciences on Monday.

All the categories except economics were established in the will of 19th century Swedish businessman Alfred Nobel, who made a fortune with his invention of dynamite.

The first Nobel Prizes were awarded in 1901, five years after his death.

The economics prize was established in 1968 by Sweden’s central bank Sveriges Riksbank in Nobel’s memory, with the first laureates, Norway’s Ragnar Frisch and Jan Tinbergen of the Netherlands, announced the next year.

