After a grand jury in the U.S. state of Georgia indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 others in connection with efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, some experts say the nature of the latest charges will give Trump’s co-defendants an added incentive to testify against him. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports. Camera and contributor: Kane Farabaugh
…
Racketeering Charges Increase Risks to Trump in Elections Interference Case
After a grand jury in the U.S. state of Georgia indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 others in connection with efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, some experts say the nature of the latest charges will give Trump’s co-defendants an added incentive to testify against him. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports. Camera and contributor: Kane Farabaugh