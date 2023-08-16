One year after passing the Inflation Reduction Act, President Joe Biden is in Wisconsin touting the success of his ‘Bidenomics.’ But despite legislative wins and improving economic indicators, the president is still scoring low in economic performance polls. VOA’s White House bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara reports.
Despite Improving Indicators, Biden Still Scores Low on Economy
