U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called out Russia Thursday at a meeting of the U.N. Security Council for the effect its invasion of Ukraine is having on global hunger. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
…
Blinken Singles Out Russia for ‘Assault’ on Global Food Supply
