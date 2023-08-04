Former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to four charges of criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from the courthouse.
Camera: Saqib Ul Islam
…
Trump Pleads Not Guilty to Charges He Illegally Tried to Upend 2020 Election Loss
Former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to four charges of criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from the courthouse.