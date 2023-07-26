VOA Interview: Dr. Ricardas Daunoravicius, Lithuanian ‘Tank Man’

When people hear the phrase “tank man,” they often think of the man who blocked advancing tanks in China’s Tiananmen Square during a clampdown on protests on June 5, 1989. But Lithuania has a “tank man” of its own: Dr. Ricardas Daunoravicius, an obstetrician who stood in front of Soviet tanks amid a crackdown on Lithuanian independence.

In January 1991, the Lithuanian Supreme Council voted for independence, the first Soviet republic to do so. Moscow responded with a military crackdown. Local citizens, who had gathered to hear pro-independence Supreme Council Chairman Vyautas Landsbergis speak, formed a human wall to guard parliament buildings and the TV tower from advancing tanks. By the end of the demonstration, the Soviet military had killed 14 Lithuanian civilians, sparking global condemnation.

In February 1991, Lithuania held a referendum on independence. More than 90% of voters were in favor, and the Soviet Union collapsed by the end of the year. Thirty-two years later, Daunoravicius fought back tears as he told VOA about the moment he blocked the tanks during the demonstrations.

The following transcript has been edited for clarity and brevity:

VOA: Tell us about what happened in January 1991. How did you participate in the protest?

Daunoravicius: In the evening, Landsbergis addressed people on television. He said that Lithuania was alive as long as there was at least one Lithuanian. I am starting to cry somehow. Exactly one hour later, the column of tanks appeared. When we stood in the living wall of people, the tank had already crushed the car that was blocking the road. The tank slowly pushed us like a bulldozer into a second barricade made of sand spreaders. It stopped. Then it drove on again.

I took another young man with me. I was older than them. In front of my eyes was a man hanging onto that tank. The tank stopped again. I thought maybe he would back off. But then another man – Algimantas Kavoliukas – hung on to the tank. The tank hit the sand spreader. I just saw the young man’s hands go loose and he fell into that metal chasm. Another man tried to jump but he was run over by a tank over the stomach. So, before my eyes, two of our friends, with whom we were in the living barricade, lost their lives.

And after that, all that shooting, that smog of gunpowder, smoke, breaking glass, people’s shouts … I somehow lost my self-control for a moment. But then I realized it was my turn. I blocked the way. We stood facing each other – me and the tank, and we looked at each other.

I don’t know how long it took. To me, it seemed that it was very long. But I felt that I had won, because he turned around and drove away.

VOA: When the 1989 June 4 massacre happened in China, did you know about it?

Daunoravicius: Then I was in Algeria, and this was widely reported in the press and shown on television. It was close to my heart to know that the revival started not only in the Baltic countries but also in China. But then I heard that the protesters were treated very, very brutally there. I saw the photo [of Tank Man] much later. He’s just a very brave man.

VOA: More than 30 years since the 1991 events, we now have the war in Ukraine. Did you expect to see a war break out again in one of the former Soviet Republics?

Daunoravicius: I had a feeling this might happen. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is really repeating Hitler here. I came to work that very day, February 24th, and I called the headquarters of the [paramilitary nonprofit] Riflemen’s Union and decided that I needed to master not only medical skills but also to master a weapon. We joined the Riflemen’s Union together with the prime minister and the speaker of the parliament.

VOA: What’s your take on China’s current relations with Russia? Are you concerned about China-Russia relationship, the closeness of it?

Daunoravicius: China is not very willing to help Russia. I think that Russia now is at the bottom of the landfill of world history. I would say that independence, freedom and democracy are very difficult to win but are very easy to lose. That’s why we in Lithuania are striving to cherish it all. During those 30-plus years, huge changes have taken place in Lithuania, and I think that people have never lived as well in Lithuania as they do now. I want the war [in Ukraine] to end as soon as possible. To return [to normal].

VOA: Have you been to China? What do you think of China?

Daunoravicius: No, I have never been to China. I have a lot of respect for Chinese culture. It is one of the oldest cultures in the world.

My wife was in China. She felt that there was that totalitarian pressure. She attended a scientific conference.

It is a majestic, big country. And I wish her freedom and democracy as well.

Graham Kanwit contributed to this report.

