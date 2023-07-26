Thousands of schools have been damaged and hundreds destroyed during Russia’s war on Ukraine. And for many students living near the battle zones, getting an education has become a near impossibility. VOA’s Heather Murdock reports with Yevhenii Shynkar from Lyman, Ukraine. WARNING: This report contains graphic images some may find disturbing.
Schools, Educational Aspirations Crushed in Ukraine War Zones
