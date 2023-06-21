London Conference Focuses on Rebuilding Ukraine   

Britain and Ukraine are co-hosting a two-day conference to rally support for Ukraine’s rebuilding and recovery from the Russian invasion that began early last year.

The conference Wednesday and Thursday in London is bringing together leaders from 60 nations as well as officials from the private sector.

Britain said specific areas of focus included technology, logistics, green energy, agriculture, health and infrastructure.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office announced $3 billion in World Bank loan guarantees as part of a new financial support package for Ukraine that will help support public services such as hospitals and schools.

“The question for us today is what can we do to support this – to fast-track recovery and help Ukraine unleash its potential. We must bring to bear a partnership of governments, international financial institutions, and business leaders, all of us here today, to make this happen,” Sunak said in remarks released ahead of the conference opening.

Sunak’s office also said 400 companies from 38 nations have pledged to support recovery and reconstruction efforts in Ukraine.

“Ukraine’s reconstruction needs are — and will be — immense,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Tuesday. “Through our new measures today, we’re strengthening the U.K.’s sanctions approach, affirming that the U.K. is prepared to use sanctions to ensure Russia pays to repair the country it has so recklessly attacked.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States would continue to support Ukraine, including announcing Wednesday a “new robust U.S. assistance package.”

Blinken said the conference was a show of the “powerful and enduring support for Ukraine, not only militarily but also economically, and also in everything we’re trying to do to build the strongest possible democracy. So, we’re very pleased to be part of this and very pleased that Ukraine and our friends here are hosting this conference.”

Some information for this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

