The White House is pulling out all the stops for a state visit for India’s leader, Narendra Modi, this week. He and President Joe Biden have a lot of ground to cover — including relations with China, the conflict in Ukraine and bilateral issues — but hopes are high in the White House that Washington and Delhi will forge ahead in important areas. VOA White House correspondent Anita Powell reports from Washington.
High Hopes in Washington Ahead of India State Visit
