The U.S. State Department has released its annual report on human trafficking, Among its findings: Online scams that entrap people into forced labor are on the rise, and boys and young men face an increased risk of being trafficked. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports.
US Human Trafficking Report: Online Scams Expand Forced Labor
