Finland’s accession to NATO and Sweden’s bid for membership have turned the Baltic region into a stronghold of alliance forces, a new political-military scenario very different from the one that existed prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Marcus Harton narrates this report from Ricardo Marquina in the Estonian capital, Tallinn.
Russia Faces New Scenario in Baltic Region
