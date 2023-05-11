US ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ About Sudan Cease-Fire

U.S. diplomats told lawmakers on Wednesday they are cautiously optimistic that Sudan’s warring factions will agree to a temporary humanitarian cease-fire during peace talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Since fighting started in April, hundreds of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands have been displaced. VOA’s Katherine Gypson reports.

wwwcost ads

leave a reply: