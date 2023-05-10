Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has turned to Huda Par, a radical Islamist party, to consolidate his Kurdish base. But the move is controversial, with the Huda Par accused of past links to political violence. Dorian Jones reports from Diyarbakir.
Ahead of Turkey’s Election, Erdogan Turns to Radical Islamist Party
