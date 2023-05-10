U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that Washington is looking to cooperate with China to “solve big challenges.” His remarks come as China prepares to send an envoy to Ukraine for peace talks. Meanwhile, the U.S. is providing Ukraine with $1.2 billion in military aid ahead of its expected spring offensive against Russia. State Department Bureau Chief Nike Ching has more.
US Announces $1.2 Billion More in Military Aid to Ukraine
