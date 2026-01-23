Fishing Rod Reel Combo Kit, Including Spinning Reel, 1.5m-2.4m/4.9ft-7.9ft Fishing Pole, Fishing Line, Artificial Bionic Lure, Sinker Hooks Full Set with Storage Bag
Product details:
Action: Moderate
Fishing Rod and Reel Combo Type: Offshore
Hand Orientation: Ambidextrous
Rod Power Level: Extra light
Material: Fiberglass
Color: Mixed
🌟Price today for: only $33 (discount: -47%)
➡️Item ID: 01230126
🎉Order now Fishing Rod Reel Combo Kit 2.4m + Spinning Reel
✅use the support chat (button on the left) or fill out the electronic form to order and receive additional information
➡️Like and subscribe:
@sellines youtube
@sellines instagram
@sellines facebook
from: SeLLineS Network