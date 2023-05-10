President Joe Biden and congressional leaders reached no deal during a Tuesday meeting to resolve the impasse on raising the limit the government can borrow to meet its financial obligations. If no agreement is reached in the next few weeks, the U.S. will go into default for the first time in history, sending financial shockwaves around the world. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara reports. Anita Powell contributed to this report.
…
No Deal on US Debt Limit
President Joe Biden and congressional leaders reached no deal during a Tuesday meeting to resolve the impasse on raising the limit the government can borrow to meet its financial obligations. If no agreement is reached in the next few weeks, the U.S. will go into default for the first time in history, sending financial shockwaves around the world. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara reports. Anita Powell contributed to this report.