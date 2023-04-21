The Pentagon is positioning military forces near Sudan to help evacuate U.S. Embassy personnel in Khartoum, if needed, amid the explosion of violence between the African country’s two warring factions. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other leaders are pushing for a cease-fire until at least Sunday. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.
US Prepares for Potential Evacuation of Embassy Staff in Sudan
