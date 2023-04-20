A Biden administration review said the chaotic August 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was largely the result of policy decisions made by the Trump administration. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson spoke to House Foreign Affairs Committee members about next steps for oversight.
US Lawmakers Probe Causes of Chaotic Afghanistan Withdrawal
