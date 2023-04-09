Several decades before the English colonized Jamestown and the pilgrims arrived at Plymouth Rock, the Spanish established a settlement on the northeastern corner of Florida. And yet many people have never heard of St. Augustine, the oldest city in the United States. VOA’s Dora Mekouar reports.Camera: Adam Greenbaum.
Oldest US City Remains a Mystery to Many
