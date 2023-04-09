Hamburg Residents on Alert for Toxins from Fire Kilometers Away

The residents of the German city of Hamburg have been warned that toxins from a warehouse fire in the city of Rothenburgsort, a few kilometers southeast of Hamburg are headed their way.

Reuters reports that despite not knowing just how toxic the fumes may be, authorities have decided to evacuate 140 Hamburg residents, while other Hamburg residents have been instructed to stay home with their doors and window closed.

The fire erupted early Sunday and continued to burn Sunday afternoon, despite scores of firefighters battling the blaze.

The warehouse contents were not immediately clear.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.

…