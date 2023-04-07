Latest in Ukraine: UK Defense Ministry Says Russia Gains ‘Momentum’ in Battle for Bakhmut

The New York Times quotes Biden administration officials as saying classified war document detailing secret U.S. and NATO plans for building up Ukraine’s military ahead of a planned Spring offensive against Russia were posted this week on the social media platforms Twitter and Telegram.

French President Emmanuel Macron tells Chinese President Xi Jinping to use China’s relationship with Russia to help end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Kremlin says decision to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus was prompted by NATO expansion toward Russia.

Swedish prosecutor investigating Nord Stream pipeline blasts in September tells Reuters “the clear main scenario” is that a state-sponsored group was responsible.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Poland, updating leaders there on the war in Ukraine and meeting with Ukrainian refugees who fled after Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Russia has recently regained some “momentum” in the battle for Bakhmut, the British Defense Ministry said Friday in its daily intelligence update on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The report said Russian forces have “highly likely advanced” into the town center of Bakhmut and have seized the west bank of the Bakhmutk River. The update also reported that Wagner forces and Russian Defense Ministry commanders “have paused their ongoing feud and improved co-operation.”

French President Emmanuel Macron has encouraged Chinese President Xi Jinping to use China’s relationship with Russia to help bring an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Macron told Xi as they met Thursday in Beijing that Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has harmed international stability.

“I know I can count on you to bring back Russia to reason and everyone back to the negotiating table,” Macron said.

Xi told journalists that “together with France, we appeal for restraint and reason” in the 14-month conflict, adding that China was seeking “a quick return to peace negotiations in the quest for a political settlement, and the building of a European architecture that is balanced and lasting.”

The Chinese leader said his government “appeals for the protection of civilians. Nuclear weapons must not be used, and nuclear war must be avoided.”

But it was unclear whether Xi might pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate, as Macron requested, or whether the Chinese leader would speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said last month that China could be a “partner” in the quest for peace.

China has proposed a multipart peace plan for Ukraine that includes a call for upholding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, but it does not call on Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have said they will only engage in peace talks if Russia withdraws all its military, while Russia has insisted that Ukraine recognize areas that Russia has claimed to annex. There have been no known peace talks since last April.

Zelenskyy in Poland

Zelenskyy visited neighboring Poland Wednesday, giving leaders there an update on the war in Ukraine and meeting with Ukrainian refugees who fled after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said the situation for Ukrainian forces in the eastern city of Bakhmut remains difficult and that “corresponding decisions” would have to be taken if Kyiv’s troops were at risk of being surrounded by Russian forces.

Zelenskyy discussed the state of the war with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, as well as international support and cooperation for Ukraine. Zelenskyy thanked Poland for what he characterized as its historic assistance to the Kyiv government.

Duda said Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine that must be punished.

“Today we are trying to get for Ukraine … additional guarantees, security guarantees, which will strengthen Ukraine’s military potential,” the Polish president noted.

Poland has been a key ally for Ukraine. The U.N. refugee agency says there are 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees who have registered for temporary protection status in Poland.

Poland also has served as a main hub for other Ukrainian partners to send in military and humanitarian aid.

Some material in this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

