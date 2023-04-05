A day after celebrating Finland’s joining the trans-Atlantic security alliance, NATO members got down to work Wednesday, tackling security threats posed by both Russia and China. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Brussels.
Blinken: Finland’s Joining NATO Will Help Deter Russian Aggression
