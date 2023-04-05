Each month, California mother and daughter Keke and Ari Dixon organize a free farmers market for people who have hit tough times. Angelina Bagdasaryan visited one such event and spoke with the two women. Anna Rice narrates the story. Camera: Vazgen Varzhabetian
California Mother, Daughter Open Free Farmers Market for People in Need
