Biden Faces Scrutiny Over Handling of Classified Documents
As the United States this week remembers the champion of civil rights, Martin Luther King, Jr., President Joe Biden is facing scrutiny into whether he mishandled classified documents. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports on why both Republicans and Democrats agree that the ongoing investigation into the matter is necessary.