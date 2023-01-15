Preservationists in Ukraine’s Lviv Work to Save Historic Buildings Amid War

While there’s no knowing when the war in Ukraine will be over, one volunteer organization in western Ukraine – called Lviv Knights – has been working since 2014 trying to help restore old historical buildings while at the same time helping Ukrainian soldiers by collecting whatever equipment they can. Omelyan Oshchudlyak has the story from Lviv, in western Ukraine. VOA footage and video editing by Yuriy Dankevych.

