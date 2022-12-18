Russia’s war on Ukraine tested U.S. ties with India this year as New Delhi abstained from condemning Moscow’s aggression and imported vastly more Russian energy. Sarah Zaman reports that despite their differences over Russia, the U.S. and India’s shared concern about China kept the allies close.
Shared Concerns Over China Pushed US, India to Cooperate Despite Differences Over Russia
