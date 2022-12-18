Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February brought large-scale land warfare back to Europe, plunging the world into a dangerous new era of conflict and nuclear brinkmanship. The West responded with huge supplies of arms for Ukraine and harsh sanctions on Russia. Henry Ridgwell reports.
How Russia’s War on Ukraine Upended Global Security Order
