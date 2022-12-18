With two of the country’s oldest presidents poised to compete for the office in 2024, Americans are increasingly asking how old is too old to lead a nation where the average resident is in their 30s? VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House.
How Old Is Too Old for the People Who Lead America?
