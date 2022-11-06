Powerball Jackpot Nears $2 Billion

The Powerball jackpot has grown to almost $2 billion because no one chose the winning sequence of numbers — 8-45-53-56-69 and Powerball number 20 — for Saturday’s draw.

So now the jackpot weighs in at $1.9 billion.

If you win Monday’s draw, you could choose to take a lump sum of money – likely around $800 million, which most winners choose, or you could opt to have the full amount distributed to you through an annuity over the course of 29 years.

One Powerball ticket costs $2, not a bad return on your “investment,” if you win.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

