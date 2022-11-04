Nineteen-year-old-year-old Mykyta wants to be a doctor, but not right now. Instead, he, like other young men and women in Ukraine, has volunteered to join the fight against invading Russian troops. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. VOA footage and video editing by Paviel Syhodolskiy.
In Ukraine’s Kharkiv Region, Young Volunteers Fight on Front Lines
