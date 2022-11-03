Latinos are the second-largest voting group in Arizona. And in this year’s midterm elections, Latino youth could be a driving force for change in the state. Jorge Agobian traveled to Tucson and met with some of these voters to see what their expectations are.
…
Young Latino Voters in Arizona Could Define Midterm Elections
Latinos are the second-largest voting group in Arizona. And in this year’s midterm elections, Latino youth could be a driving force for change in the state. Jorge Agobian traveled to Tucson and met with some of these voters to see what their expectations are.