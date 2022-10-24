Three Dead, Including Suspected Gunman, at High School Shooting in Missouri

At least three people, including a suspected gunman, have been killed at a shooting inside a high school in the midwestern U.S. city of St. Louis, Missouri.

St. Louis Police Commissioner Michael Sack said six others were injured in the Monday morning shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

He said the dead included an adult woman, a teenage girl and the suspected shooter.

Students at the school told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that many of them barricaded themselves in their classrooms to stay safe.

David Williams, a math teacher at the school, told the paper that the school principal came over the loudspeaker around 9 a.m. and said the code word that indicated a school shooter was in the building.

St. Louis Public Schools said on Twitter that the shooter was “quickly stopped by police inside CPVA.”

The Associated Press cited local television reports, which said police entered the area with guns drawn shortly after 9 a.m.

The suspected shooter has not been identified but was described by police as a man about 20 years old.

Central Visual and Performing Arts High School specializes in the visual and performing arts.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press.

