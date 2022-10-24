Tensions between Turkey and Greece are escalating over a number of territorial disputes. Analysts say the countries have a long history of managing such tensions. They say that expertise will be tested with the approaching Greek and Turkish elections, where both leaders are expected to play to nationalist sentiments. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Tensions Test Turkey, Greece’s Historic Ability to Defuse Conflicts
