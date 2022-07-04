French President Reshuffles Cabinet After Losing Majority  

French President Emmanuel Macron replaced several ministers Monday, in a Cabinet reshuffle that was expected after his ruling alliance lost its majority in parliament.

Macron appointed French Red Cross director Jean-Christophe Combe as the new minister for solidarity and for the disabled, replacing Damien Abad, who is under investigation in a sex scandal. Abad has denied any wrongdoing.

While the foreign, finance and defense portfolios remained unchanged, Macron made several changes in other key positions.

Macron appointed Laurence Boone, the chief economist of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), as new Europe minister to replace Clement Beaune, a key negotiator for Brexit, who becomes the new transport minister.

Christophe Bechu, mayor of the city of Angers, was appointed as environment minister, in place of Amelie de Montchalin, a Macron loyalist who lost her seat in the June 19 parliamentary elections.

The health and environment ministers were also replaced after failing to retain their seats.

While Macron’s alliance won the most seats in the parliamentary polls, it lost its majority and will now need to build coalitions to advance legislation.

Political analysts saw the elections outcome as a major defeat for Macron, who had easily secured a second presidential mandate in May, defeating far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

