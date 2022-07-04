Russia Not Wishing US Happy Independence Day

Russia said Monday it will not be sending kind words to mark the Independence Day holiday in the United States.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that congratulations “can hardly be considered appropriate” and cited what he called the “unfriendly policies” of the United States.

The U.S. has opposed Russia’s war in Ukraine, sending weapons and helping train Ukrainian forces while also leading efforts to impose sanctions against Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated previous U.S. leaders on the holiday, including former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted his wish of “peace and prosperity” to U.S President Joe Biden and the American people on Monday.

“I appreciate the leadership assistance of the United States in Ukraine’s defending of common values — Freedom, Democracy and Independence,” Zelenskyy wrote.

Some information for this report came from Reuters.

