A4 Laminator Machine Built-in Cutter and Corner Rounder with 10 Laminating Pouches (A4x5+A5x5). Cold and Thermal Laminator for A4, A5, A6. Fast Warm-up Perfect Lamination for Home and Office Use

Product details:

Power Mode: Power Supply

Operating Voltage: 220V – 240V

This set includes a laminator, paper Slicer, corner rounder. It is designed to perfectly meet your personal DIY craft laminating needs



🌟Price today for: only $35 (discount: -52%)

➡️Item ID: 02150326

🎉 Order now A4 Laminator Machine Built-in Cutter





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