A4 Laminator Machine Built-in Cutter and Corner Rounder with 10 Laminating Pouches (A4x5+A5x5). Cold and Thermal Laminator for A4, A5, A6. Fast Warm-up Perfect Lamination for Home and Office Use
Product details:
Power Mode: Power Supply
Operating Voltage: 220V – 240V
This set includes a laminator, paper Slicer, corner rounder. It is designed to perfectly meet your personal DIY craft laminating needs
🌟Price today for: only $35 (discount: -52%)
➡️Item ID: 02150326
🎉Order now A4 Laminator Machine Built-in Cutter
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