1.59-inch High-definition Full Touch Screen, AI Voice Controlled Touch Screen Smartwatch with Wireless Calling Function, Suitable for Women and Men’s. Holiday Gifts. Smartwatch for iPhone and Android, Fitness Tracking Smartwatch, Step Counting
Product details:
Power Mode: USB Charging
Battery Properties: Rechargeable Battery
Battery Capacity: 210mAh
Rechargeable Battery: Lithium Battery-Polymer
Wireless Property
Wireless Version: 5.0
Screen Material: TFT
Screen Resolution: 240 x 296
Body Material: Metal
Screen Size: 1.59
Screen Ratio: 96%
🌟Price today for: only $21 (discount: -46%)
➡️Item ID: 01150326
🎉Order now AI Voice Controlled Touch Screen Smartwatch
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