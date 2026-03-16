1.59-inch High-definition Full Touch Screen, AI Voice Controlled Touch Screen Smartwatch with Wireless Calling Function, Suitable for Women and Men’s. Holiday Gifts. Smartwatch for iPhone and Android, Fitness Tracking Smartwatch, Step Counting

Product details:

Power Mode: USB Charging

Battery Properties: Rechargeable Battery

Battery Capacity: 210mAh

Rechargeable Battery: Lithium Battery-Polymer

Wireless Property

Wireless Version: 5.0

Screen Material: TFT

Screen Resolution: 240 x 296

Body Material: Metal

Screen Size: 1.59

Screen Ratio: 96%



🌟Price today for: only $21 (discount: -46%)

➡️Item ID: 01150326

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