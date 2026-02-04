True Quad-channel Front, Rear, Left, Right car camera

True Quad-channel, Front, Rear, Left, Right 1080P FHD car camera. 360° Omnidirectional Wide-Angle Recording. Gravity Sensor, Loop Recording Automatically Overwrites Oldest Videos. Reverse with 64GB memory card

Product details:

Display Type: LCD

Battery Properties: Rechargeable Battery

Rechargeable Battery: Lithium Battery-Polymer

Wireless Property

Item Specifics :

Vehicle Service Type: Car

Connectivity Technology: USB

Special Feature: 360 Degree, Loop Recording, Night Vision

Video Capture Resolution: 1080p

Mounting Type: Dashboard Mount

Field Of View: 360 Degrees

Control Method: Push Button

Description :

The 4-Chanel dash cam has 4 lenses,the front of recording is Full HD 1080P video simultaneously. The 4 cameras captures footage from the front, left, right and rear sides of the vehicle at the same time. The three front lenses can be adjusted to different angles. It can easily cover 360 degrees, ensuring that there is no dead angle around the car.

This car camera built-in sensitivity G-sensor can automatically detect a sudden shake/collision and locks the footage to prevent the video from being overwrote even in loop recording. When the built-in memory reaches its maximum capacity, the oldest unlocked footage will be overwritten to ensure infinite loop recording.

The intelligent parking mode automatically activates when motion or impacts are detected, providing 24-hour surveillance and protecting your vehicle while parked. (Note: ACC hardwire kit required for full parking mode, it is not included, it sold separately.)This dash cam is equipped with WDR and infrared night vision, this car dash cam ensures clear recordings even in low light and nighttime conditions.

The bracket of 360 dash cam can be adjusted 360 degrees. the 3 front cameras can be adjusted, you can adjust the angles however you like, which gives you excellent coverage. Installation and use are made easy with the reference images provided in our user manual.

Whether installed in family cars, taxis, or fleet vehicles, the dash camera for cars provides reliable all-around monitoring. It is suitable for daily commuting, professional drivers, and commercial security needs.



