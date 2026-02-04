Wireless Air Pump 150psi for car, bicycle, motorcycle

Wireless Air Pump 150psi Portable Electric Tire Inflator For Car Bicycle Motorcycle Air Compressor Injector Bike Accessories

Description:

1.Electric air pump can quickly increase the tire pressure of a car from 1.93 Bar to 2.3 Bar (28 PSI to 34 PSI) within one minute (specification: 175/65R14 82T). Within 2 minutes, the tire pressure of road bikes can be raised to 100 PSI, and the maximum output pressure can reach 150 PSI.

2.This is a portable electric pump, small and lightweight, equipped with a storage bag. The supply scope includes one American nozzle, one French nozzle, and one spherical air needle, which can smoothly inflate cars, bicycles, electric bicycles, electric scooters, motorcycles, and basketballs/soccer balls.

3.The electric bicycle air pump is equipped with rechargeable battery, which can standby for 6 months when fully charged and not in use. Powerful endurance, able to boost your car tires from 0 Bar to 2.5 Bar, and also provide continuous inflation for your cycling fleet.

4.The electric bicycle pump is equipped with a cooling fan inside, which can reduce the high motor temperature caused by long-term operation, ensuring safe and reliable use; The inflatable hose is equipped with heat-insulating silicone to prevent hand burns.

5.The battery compressor has a preset pressure automatic shut-off function (stop when fully charged) and tire pressure detection function, providing you with a safer user experience and eliminating concerns about excessive inflation.

6.Our electric inflation pump is equipped with a large digital LCD display screen that supports three pressure measurement units: PSI, KPA, and BAR. Free switching of inflation mode and custom air pressure value, real-time display of tire pressure data.

7.The electric inflation pump is equipped with a flashlight illumination function, which improves visibility at night and can also be used as maintenance lighting.



🌟Price today for: only $29 (discount: -48%)

➡️Item ID: 01040226

🎉 Order now Wireless Air Pump 150psi for car, bicycle, motorcycle





✅ use the support chat (button on the left) or fill out the electronic form to order and receive additional information



➡️Like and subscribe:

@sellines youtube

@sellines instagram

@sellines facebook



from: SeLLineS Network